Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire in North Carolina's Raleigh Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh Police department said on Thursday that it responded to the reports of shots fired in Crabtree Valley Mall on Glenwood Avenue.
"At approximately 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a report a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall. Officers are currently on scene conducting a follow-up investigation", the police department tweeted.
According to CBS17.com, at least five shots were fired near the Macy’s store, and a trail of blood could also be observed. The mall was reportedly evacuated after the incident.
At approximately 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a report a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall. Officers are currently on scene conducting a follow-up investigation.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) December 18, 2020
A mall spokesperson thanked police for their timely response to the shooting.
"Thank you to the Raleigh Police for their timely response to tonight's incident. The safety and security of our guests, employees and retailers remains our top priority," a Crabtree Valley Mall spokesperson told Wral.com.
According to local media citing authorities, there is no active shooter inside the mall at this time.
It is unclear whether there are casualties or damage.
Videos allegedly taken on scene were shared in social media, showing heavy police presence on site and multiple ambulances surrounding the mall.
#Breaking Major police presence at #CrabtreeValley Mall. Paramedics staging by Macy’s - PFS blocking off Glenwood Avenue entrance. Working to learn more information. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/U4HDqh7zNS— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2020
The main entrance to the mall is reportedly blocked by the police.
A look at Crabtree Valley Mall entrance on Glenwood Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2Ms0WZCezA— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2020
