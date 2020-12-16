Biden and Harris Announce Pete Buttigieg as Nominee for Secretary of Transportation

Watch a live broadcast from Wilmington, Delaware in the US, where President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally announce Pete Buttigieg as their Nominee for Secretary of Transportation.
Buttigieg served as the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana from January 2012 to January 2020.
In April 2019, he launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election but dropped out of the race a year later and endorsed Joe Biden.
Buttigieg will become the first openly gay person to lead a cabinet department in US history.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)