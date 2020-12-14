Video Allegedly Shows Moment Police Officers Shoot Gunman Outside Church in New York

A video has emerged online allegedly showing the moment police shot down a gunman who had opened fire near the Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York, on Sunday evening.
The shooting took place on the steps of the cathedral at the very end of the Christmas choir concert, which was attended by about 200 people. According to local media, the shooter died from his injuries in the hospital.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.
“Kill me! Kill me!” the man shouts, according to the footage.
#NewYorkCity #NYC— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 14, 2020
NEW:
*potentially disturbing*
Bystander cellphone video has emerged from the shooting in front of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine earlier today.
The suspect can be heard screaming “kill me!” repeatedly while firing towards officers.
📷: Original Unknown pic.twitter.com/0E9l6KZVnz
According to numerous witnesses, people fled the scene in panic.
The police seized two pistols from the crime scene, and found in a bag belonging to the suspect a can of gasoline, rope, tape, wire, several knives and a Bible. No civilians were injured during the shooting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)