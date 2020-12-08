Register
02:06 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot captures an unidentified law enforcement official walking through the home of Rebekah Jones, a data scientist who was dismissed from the Florida Department of Health over alleged insubordination. A raid was conducted at Jones' residence in response to a complaint issued by her former employer in early November.

    Video: Florida Police Raid Home of US Scientist Who Accused State of Manipulating COVID-19 Data

    Screenshot/Rebekah Jones
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081389903_38:0:1920:1059_1200x675_80_0_0_6addcbe4bc93e0608c44b8d2e2a9a7ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012081081390049-video-florida-police-raid-home-of--us-scientist-who-accused-state-of-manipulating-covid-19-data/

    Rebekah Jones previously worked as a data scientist at Florida’s Department of Health and was praised early on during the pandemic for creating the Sunshine State’s COVID-19 dashboard; however, not long after, she was dismissed from her post over alleged insubordination.

    Jones, who moved to launch her own COVID-19 dashboard after the unexpected firing, revealed late Monday via Twitter that her home was raided by several law enforcement officials earlier in the day.

    In a Twitter thread, Jones noted that officials arrived at her home at about 8:30 a.m. local time to serve a search warrant in line with a complaint that was filed by the state’s Department of Health. 

    Video of the intense interaction shows Jones opening her front door and being immediately ushered out as at least three officers are seen entering the grounds and calling on Jones’ husband to meet them at the home’s entrance. Jones is overheard saying that her two children are also at the residence.

    After conducting a deep pass through her home, officials ultimately left with all of the hardware Jones uses to keep her alternative COVID-19 dashboard running. 

    “They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and the school cases for the entire country,” reads a tweet published by Jones. They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach.”

    “This was [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis. He sent the gestapo,” Jones added, stressing that the raid is an example of “what happens to scientists who do their job honestly” or individuals “who speak truth to power.”

    “If DeSantis thought pointing a gun in my face was a good way to get me to shut up, he's about to learn just how wrong he was. I'll have a new computer tomorrow. And then I'm going to get back to work,” she continued.

    Gretl Plessinger, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, confirmed the raid in a statement to the Sun-Sentinel, explaining that the warrant was executed as part of a November 10 probe into an alleged unauthorized access to the state’s emergency alert system.

    Plessinger said that agents suspected that someone at Jones’ home had “illegally” tapped into the emergency messaging system. “As in all cases, our role is to determine the facts of what happened, and a state attorney determines whether or not charges are filed,” the statement added.

    Citing the search warrant, the outlet reported that the November 10 incident saw nearly 2,000 text messages deployed to the public through the emergency system that read: “It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”

    Jones has rejected the allegations, telling the Sun-Sentinel that she has “never had access to that system” and that she is “not a hacker.”

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Jones had served as the geographic information system manager for the department’s Disease Control and Health Protection Division until officials dismissed her in May. According to the Miami Herald, Jones was given the pink slip for “insubordination” after she complained about the state’s lack of transparency and alleged manipulation of its COVID-19 data.

    Related:

    Florida to Temporarily Shutter State-Supported COVID-19 Testing Sites Over Tropical Weather Concerns
    Biden Courts Florida Hispanic Community, Hits Trump Record on COVID-19
    'Long Gray UFO' From 'Bermuda Triangle' Spotted Over Florida's Hollywood, Alien Hunter Claims
    Photos: Tropical Storm Eta Unearths 19th-Century Shipwreck Off Florida Coast
    Attorney Under Investigation for Calling Florida Residents to Register in Georgia for Senate Vote
    Tags:
    Ron DeSantis, Dashboard, COVID-19, investigation, search, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People stand in line in Caracas to cast their vote in Venezuela's parliamentary election, 6 December 2020.
    Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse