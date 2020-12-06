Twitter Users Left Bemused After Trump Confesses His Love to... Cucumbers

Twitter users have taken to their weapon of choice - a keyboard - to ridicule President Trump on their favourite platform after he professed his love of a certain fruit, while talking to his supporters at a rally in Georgia.
In his speech, Trump addressed the crowd by saying that he liked blueberries, squash, pepper and cucumbers, but it's the green plant to which the President paid special attention.
"Who does cucumbers around here? 'Cause I like cucumbers... I'm the only one! I like cucumbers," Trump confessed to the ululating crowd.
Needless to say, this particular snatch of his speech excited tons of feedback on Twitter as users couldn't contain their emotions ranging from amusement and irony to astonishment and disdain.
Some users appeared to be ashamed of Trump's confession and even irritated.
Other, however, took a more humorous and benevolent approach and even appeared to be willing to change their political stance now that Trump came clean on his gastronomical preferences.
As befits modern trends, some resorted to metahumour.
