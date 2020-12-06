Video: US Flags Used as Weapons as Trump Supporters, Antifa Protesters Clash in Olympia, Washington

Supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump clashed with Antifa activists outside the Washington State Capitol building on Saturday.
The two groups met during two opposing events in Olympia, and this encounter resulted in violent brawls between the participants.
Videos emerged on social media, showing some of the activists using US flags as weapons during the clashes.
Fight breaks out between Portland/ Washington protesters and counter protesters for Back The Blue and President Trump #Portland #PortlandProtests #Washington #antifa #fight pic.twitter.com/KRePS2L1sT— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 5, 2020
One of the videos apparently shows an activist pointing a handgun at Antifa protesters.
Individual who fired his gun earlier in the day can be seen at the :23 second mark pointing his firearm at protesters. According to an Olympia Police officer, that individual has been arrested & they are currently investigating the shooting. #Washington #Portland #Protest #fight pic.twitter.com/e4LQFPWb79— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 6, 2020
Another footage shows the man firing the weapon.
Things are heating up. A shot was fired pic.twitter.com/SIxRGbdeD0— Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) December 5, 2020
Later, police confirmed that an individual who "appeared to fire at least one round from a handgun into the opposing crowd" had been arrested.
All comments
Show new comments (0)