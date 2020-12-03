Register
00:17 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

    Biden Asks Fauci to Join His Administration, Lead COVID Response Team

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081352350_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_4b53efa64f823a380ee5fd6c06678e0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012031081352381-biden-asks-fauci-to-join-his-administration-lead-covid-response-team/

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been one of the leading members of the White House coronavirus response team formed by Donald Trump.

    Projected President-elect Joe Biden told CNN in an interview on Thursday that he has asked top US infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci to join his administration as chief medical adviser and be a part of the coronavirus response team.

    "I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team," Biden told CNN's Jack Tapper.

    Biden noted that Ron Klain, who he intends to make his chief of staff if official election results confirm his election victory, knew Fauci well and talks to him "all the time."

    Besides, the projected president-elect, revealed that he will be "happy to" receive a coronavirus vaccine injected as soon as Fauci confirms that it is safe.

    "That's the moment in which I will stand before the public" and get the vaccine, Biden said. "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do."

    Revealing plans for the first 100 days following his projected inauguration, Biden told Tapper that he will ask Americans to wear masks for this period of time, expressing confidence that "we'll see a significant reduction" in coronavirus cases.

    Fauci is known to have a tense relations with Trump, as the two have delivered contradictory recommendations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

    Shortly after the global outbreak began raging in the United States, Fauci joined Trump's coronavirus response team as one of its leading members.

    Related:

    'Innate Immunity': US Top Infectionist Fauci Tells Kids Not to Worry About Santa Spreading COVID
    Fauci Says He Expects AstraZeneca to Brief Him on Coronavirus Vaccine Tuesday
    ‘The Doctor America Needed’: Dr. Anthony Fauci Named Among People Mag’s ‘2020 People of the Year’
    Doctor Fauci Criticises UK for Approving Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Ahead of US
    Tags:
    coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, COVID-19, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse