Register
06:02 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington

    Ivanka Trump Deposed in Lawsuit Over Alleged Misuse of 2017 Inaugural Funds

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080421578_0:310:3072:2038_1200x675_80_0_0_5101ced303eca9ade424e29efc7bb56a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012031081343443-ivanka-trump-deposed-in-lawsuit-over-alleged-misuse-of-2017-inaugural-funds/

    Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump spoke as a witness in the case involving the money raised for Donald Trump's January 2017 inauguration, in which she instructed the Trump International Hotel to charge a "fair market rate" for throwing the high-profile event, according to Alan Garten, the general counsel for the Trump Organisation.

    First Daughter Ivanka Trump has sat for a deposition as part of a lawsuit over the alleged misuse of over $1 million in inaugural funds in 2017, a court filing has it.

    The case was opened in January, as the attorney general's office sued the Trump Organisation and Presidential Inaugural Committee for "grossly overpaying" the president's hotel in Washington as it provided its event space for Trump's inauguration.

    © AP Photo / Mark Tenally
    Президент США Дональд Трамп и первая леди США Меланья Трамп танцуют на ежегодном Freedom Ball в Вашингтоне, США

    Ivanka Trump, who was supposed to speak as a witness in the proceedings, is one of many from the Trump team deposed in recent weeks, with Tom Barrack, chairman of the inaugural committee, also being among them.

    Records from First Lady Melania Trump and Rick Gates, the former inaugural committee deputy chairman, were also subpoenaed by the attorney general's office.

    "Ms Trump's only involvement was connecting the parties and instructing the hotel to charge a 'fair market rate', which the hotel did", Alan Garten, general counsel for the Trump Organisation, told CNN.

    Gates, for his part, "personally managed" negotiations with the president's hotel about the event space contract. The lawsuit suggests that in December 2016, Gates wrote to Ivanka Trump that he was "a bit worried about the optics of PIC [Presidential Inaugural Committee] paying Trump Hotel a high fee and the media making a big story out of it".

    Gates ultimately agreed with the hotel's management and Trump family members, owners of the upscale property, to pay $175,000 per day and reserve the necessary event space for four days.

    Ivanka Trump speaks to open a meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'Dead Behind Eyes': Ivanka Trump Sneered at in 'Not Wanted' Posters Placed Across New York City

    The committee's event planner and former Melania Trump adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff advised against the contract, informing the committee and the Trump family that the charges were at least two times higher than the average market rate and "expressing her concern" in a follow-up letter to both Ivanka and Gates, as per DC Attorney General Karl Racine.

    Despite the supposed efforts of Wolkoff, who will herself be deposed next week, the contract was signed and accepted by the committee, the lawsuit went on.

    Preemptive Pardoning?

    Deposition hearings in the case come as incumbent president Donald Trump's pardon of ex-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn last week triggered speculation that he would continue to use his constitutional power to this end and secure "preemptive pardons" for himself and his orbit.

    A report by The New York Times, citing sources, claimed that POTUS consulted his advisers about the possibility of preventively pardoning his eldest children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to prevent them from potentially being brought to court.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC Today television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC "Today" television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    The president reportedly has concerns that the incoming Biden administration might possibly seek retribution against him by targeting his inner circle, although no formal charges have been brought against any of the said people.

    Yet, according to another NYT report, a Manhattan district attorney is looking into the Trump Organisation's finances, including POTUS's hefty tax return with millions he reportedly spent for consulting services. A portion of the payment was alleged to have gone to First Daughter Ivanka, as she took on her role as a senior presidential adviser.

    The Trump family has denied any financial impropriety in the case, with POTUS branding the NYT report "total fake news".

    "That's fake news. Actually I paid tax and you will see that as soon as my tax returns [are released.] They are under audit. The IRS [Internal Revenue Service] doesn't like me", Trump said, commenting on the NYT allegations during a White House news conference in late September.

    Related:

    'Do You Need Moving Boxes?' Netizens Mock Ivanka After She Tweets 'We're Going to the Moon and Mars'
    'Political Vendetta': Ivanka Trump Calls Reported Tax Fraud Inquiries Into Her Family 'Harassment'
    Proactive Mode: Trump Reportedly Weighing Pardons for Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr, Kushner, and Giuliani
    Tags:
    funds, Lawsuit, court, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse