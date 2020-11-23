Biden Reportedly to Choose Janet Yellen as US Treasury Secretary

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen might become the first woman to hold the job. Mr Biden’s selection would position the 74-year-old labour economist to lead his administration’s efforts to drive the recovery from the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
WSJ: Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary. https://t.co/Eb60sb5F2X— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 23, 2020
Later, the US dollar index fell slightly to 92.47 after the WSJ reported that Janet Yellen was reportedly selected by Biden for the post of Treasury secretary.
Janet Yellen graduated from Brown and Yale universities and also became the first woman to serve as Fed chair after her Senate confirmation in 2014.
Before becoming Fed chair, Yellen was chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and also the 18th chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under the Clinton administration. Currently she is an economist at the Brookings Institution.
