Video: Heavy Police Presence at Wisconsin Mall Amid Reports of Active Shooter, Multiple Injuries

According to CBS Milwaukee, police were called to the shopping mall around 3 p.m. People in the building have been ordered to shelter in place. Bus lines stopping at the mall have also been rerouted.
There are easily more than a dozen squads here, police outside of Macy’s entrance with long guns @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/9xWUpNgPi7— Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020
Law enforcement still arriving at Mayfair Mall to join what is already a very large police presence pic.twitter.com/WqHXGZunZN— Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) November 20, 2020
The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office, which typically responds to death incidents, explicitly noted on Twitter it was not responding to the Mayfair Mall incident. However, Stephanie Sutton, a reporter with the local ABC affiliate, reported "multiple victims" and that an eyewitness has reported between 8 and 12 gunshots. A reporter with WISN Fox noted seeing six people on gurneys being escorted out of the building and into ambulances by police.
According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, police were heard saying on the radio: “Start EMS [emergency medical services]. Everyone seems to be coherent. It’s just in appendages. Nothing fatal at this point."
In a statement, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said none of the victims' injuries appeared life-threatening, but that the shooter was still "at-large."
BREAKING- Active shooter at @ShopMayfairMall . @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/b3wL6iPH6n— Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) November 20, 2020
The mayor said that 75 police had responded to the scene. The FBI's field office in Milwaukee noted on Twitter it was part of the law enforcement tactical response to the incident.
In February, 17-year-old Alvin Cole was fatally shot at the Mayfair Mall by Wauwatosa police. After prosecutors decided not to bring charges against the officer for the shooting, protests hit the city for several days and 28 people were arrested, according to WISN. There was also a shooting in the mall parking lot later in October in which a person reportedly shot themselves non-lethally in the leg in a drug deal gone wrong, according to the Journal-Sentinel.
