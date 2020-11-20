Register
21:15 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Business owners hold signs as they protest to remain open despite state-mandated restrictions after high case rates placed San Diego county in the most restrictive purple tier during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake DOWNLOAD PICTURE Date: 16/11/2020 18:32 Dimensions: 6676 x 4453 Size: 5.2MB Edit Status: new Category: A Topic Codes: HEA VIO US Fixture Identifier: RC2N4K9BV6C0 Byline: MIKE BLAKE City: SAN DIEGO Country Name: United States Country Code: USA OTR: MEXSIN Source: REUTERS Caption Writer: RAC Source News Feeds: Reuters Marketplace - RPA for RNPS AYCE customers, Reuters News Picture Service - RNPS USN: RC2N4K9BV6C0

    California Governor Imposes Limited Curfew to Curb COVID-19 Spread Ahead of Thanksgiving

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/14/1081228314_0:18:3070:1744_1200x675_80_0_0_863be86200a60446df070e1ebe4f11a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011201081228412-california-governor-imposes-limited-curfew-to-curb-covid-19-spread-ahead-of-thanksgiving-/

    Several California police departments have made it clear they will not enforce the Democratic state governor’s limited stay-at-home order or penalize residents who may defy the monthlong COVID-19 mitigation effort.

    California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that, beginning Saturday, “non-essential work, movement and gatherings” would be restricted between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time in “Purple Tier” counties - the state label provided to areas where the contagious disease is widespread, amounting to more than seven new positive COVID-19 cases a day per 100,000 residents.

    The curfew will last for one month for the impacted counties, extending through December 21. However, the governor has reserved the right to issue an extension to the order.

    Some 37 million Californians live in “Purple Tier” counties, according to the Los Angeles Times.

    “The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic, and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said on November 19.

    “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before, and we must do it again.”

    Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims has already declared that her department will not be penalizing locals who defy Newsom’s order.

    "We've got a lot of things to do, including taking guns away from gang members, stopping narcotic trafficking and saving children from internet predators," Mims stated during a video briefing Thursday afternoon, as reported by Fox 26.

    Mims noted that she has not observed data showing “things happen that cause a big spread of COVID” between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time.

    Police leadership from California’s Kings County and Mercer County also communicated to Fox 26 that they would not be enforcing the curfew.

    "We're not going to enforce any of those orders,” said Commander David Dodd of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department. “The Kings County Board of Supervisors has asked us to take an educational approach. We're going to refer people to the written guidelines to prevent the spread."

    The Golden State has reported an average of 10,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the last week, the LA Times reported. As of Wednesday, around 4,300 individuals were hospitalized in California in connection with the contagious disease.

    According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded more than 253,000 COVID-19-related deaths and logged over 11,808,698 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

    Related:

    Global ‘Debt Tsunami’ Predicted as Relentless COVID-19 Pandemic Shows No Sign of Abating
    UK Getting Ready to Roll Out Dual COVID-19, Flu Vaccination Program, Health Minister Says
    Wife of Armenian Ex-President Sargsyan Dies of COVID-19 at Age 58, Sargsyan’s Office Says
    Trudeau Says Does Not Favor National Lockdown Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
    US Health Expert Fauci Says Time to ‘Get Rid of These Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories’ About COVID-19
    Tags:
    health, COVID-19, police, California, mandate, curfew, mask, Gavin Newsom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse