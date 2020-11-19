Oscar-Winner Matthew McConaughey Flirts With Idea of Running for Texas

US actor Matthew McConaughey is not ruling out running for the governorship of Texas "when politics redefines its purpose".
Speaking on The Hugh Hewitt Show, McConaughey said: "I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me."
The Texas-born star said he though politics was a broken business at present.
"I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again," McConaughey added.
Earlier this month, the actor commented on the outcome of the US election saying that the country needed "to stabilise".
Texas is next scheduled to hold elections to be governor in November 2022. Incumbent governor, the Republican Greg Abbott, is poised to run for re-election for a third term.
All comments
Show new comments (0)