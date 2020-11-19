Register
00:37 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘There’s an Enemies List’: Bolton Fears Trump May Fire More Officials - Video

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081193556_0:1:2944:1657_1200x675_80_0_0_b058c409a2175c6311c3c5546ce8dd17.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011191081207286-theres-an-enemies-list-bolton-fears-trump-may-fire-more-officials---video/

    Former US national security adviser John Bolton was given the boot by US President Donald Trump in early September 2019 after the pair were reported to have repeatedly clashed on how best to handle foreign policy changes, mostly in regards to Iran and North Korea.

    Bolton, who served as Trump’s third national security adviser, remarked in a Wednesday interview with the Washington Post’s Robert Costa that in light of recent administration dismissals, more pink slips were likely to be issued in the coming months.

    “What I fear is … that there’s an enemies list in the White House of people still to fire, and that there’s more to come,” Bolton said, adding “there probably is [a list] in Donald Trump’s head. I doubt that he’s written it out.”

    The former Trump administration official also stated that he “thought it was another bad mistake” from his ex-employer to have fired Christopher Krebs, who headed the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

    Krebs was given the pink slip on Tuesday, with Trump explaining via Twitter that the top US cybersecurity official had given a “highly inaccurate” statement regarding the security of the US presidential election, and alleging that “there were massive improprieties and fraud.” Earlier on in the day, Krebs had disputed the fraud claims and said there was no evidence of election interference.

    Prior to the November election, Trump and his allies repeatedly refuted the validity of mail-in ballots, as the president often took to Twitter to discredit the voting option and urge his supporters to submit their ballots in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Following the projected results of the 2020 election, Trump only doubled down on his stance by claiming that the election was rigged and that some ballots had even been discarded after being marked in his support.

    In another instance, Trump pushed claims that in Detroit, Michigan, ballots were being submitted under the names of deceased Americans. Similar allegations were also peddled about Georgia, where the Trump campaign claimed that a ballot was submitted by a woman named Deborah Jean Christiansen, who they alleged died in May 2019; however, that was not true.

    In an effort to bolster the claims even further, the Trump campaign launched a voter fraud hotline where Americans could submit reports on what they perceived to be fraudulent actions. Within moments of the hotline’s activation, it was inundated with prank calls, a move that ultimately saw it transition to an online forum, according to the Business Insider.

    “There is absolutely no justification for [firing Krebs],” Bolton stressed, also saying that “there wasn’t any justification to fire [former US Defense Secretary] Mark Esper” either. 

    “There is no reason to decapitate your national security team with less than 10 weeks to go until the transition. That will inevitably cause disruptions in the agencies themselves, let alone their ability to hand off smoothly,” he added.

    Reiterating his stance, Bolton further remarked that Trump’s allegations of voter fraud suggest that the president is living in a “fantasy world.” 

    “That there's a conspiracy so vast and so successful that it’s proceeding without leaving any evidence behind, and under that kind of theory, you can posit evildoing forever,” he said.

    An analysis by the research group Brookings Institution recently found that the turnover rate among the Trump administration’s most-senior-ranking officials is roughly 91%. As of November 9, the group counted a total of 65 administration shuffles.

    Related:

    Bolton: US May Leave NATO If Trump is Re-elected, Says UK Should Tell EU to 'Stuff It' Over Brexit
    ‘Gonna Write in the Name of Another Republican’: Bolton Confirms He Won’t Vote Trump or Biden
    Trump Claim of Election Fraud Threatens Republican Party Brand, Bolton Says
    Trump Tweets Bolton Was 'One of the Dumbest People' He's Worked With
    Tags:
    Mark Esper, Trump administration, Trump Administration, White House, You're Fired, fired, John Bolton, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse