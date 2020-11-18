Hillary Clinton Claims Trump's COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Fails to Help People in Need

In March 2020, the US Federal government passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). This stimulus package cost over $2 trillion and was proposed to help the world's largest economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

Donald Trump's COVID-19 financial stimulus programme was insufficient and did not reach the people in "the greatest need", former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton said at Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Wednesday.

Clinton placed her expectations on the projected winner of the US election Joe Biden and his administration to introduce a more comprehensive relief package for workers and small businesses.

"I'm hoping that there can be some agreement in the lame duck. Joe Biden called for that", she said.

Two weeks ago Clinton took to Twitter to celebrate Biden's projected "victory" over POTUS, calling it "the repudiation of Trump". She also revealed that thinking of a second Trump term made her feel sick, according to a New York Times podcast.

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

In October, Donald Trump proposed a new $1.8 trillion economic stimulus that was criticised both by Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

The biggest stumbling block was the amount of money going to state and local help, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC previously. The parties could not agree upon the price tag for the financial relief, arguing about the amount of unemployment insurance and one-time transfers.

Amid the spread of COVID-19 and the imposition of lockdowns in the first quarter of 2020, the US federal government passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on 27 March 2020. This stimulus package cost over $2 trillion in allocated funds. A major component was a one-time transfer to all qualifying adults of up to $1200, with $500 per additional child.