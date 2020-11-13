5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nevada, US

The epicentre, with a depth of 6.3 km, was registered at latitude 38.1737 degrees North, longitude 117.8493 degrees West.
No damage nor casualties have been reported so far.
BREAKING - Two earthquakes in Nevada and California only minutes apart,, just after 1AM PST. pic.twitter.com/ypo7Kxypho— Andrew Buck Michael (@AndrewWSYX6) November 13, 2020
moderate #earthquake in #Nevada, #United #States, also felt in parts of #California https://t.co/AFCn5Ordtj@ShakingEarth @risklayer pic.twitter.com/nIjG7058nY— CATnews | Andreas M. Schäfer (@CATnewsDE) November 13, 2020
Another powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the state in May this year. At that time, reports suggest that the earthquake could have been felt near San Francisco and even near the Mexican border.
