Trump Participates in National Veterans Day Observance in Arlington

Sputnik comes live from Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where President Donald Trump is taking part in the National Veterans' Day observance on 11 November.
He is set to be joined at the cemetery which contains the remains of those who have fallen in war since the Civil War between 1861 and 1865 by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.
This marks Trump's first public appearance since Democrat Joe Biden was projected to win the election by the US media. However, Trump has refused to admit defeat and filed lawsuits in several states, citing alleged voter fraud.
