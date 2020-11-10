Register
22:13 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Video: Leading Judge Ken Starr Backs Trump on Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballot 'Travesty'

    © Wikipedia / Gage Skidmore
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    185
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081120441_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_61c3265ef4bf942e326306af4a88685d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011101081120236-video-leading-judge-ken-starr-backs-trump-on-pennsylvania-mail-in-ballot-travesty/

    Judge Ken Starr warned Pennsylvania election officials may be breaking state and federal law - and even be in breach of the constitution - by counting mail-in ballots that arrived after the close of polling in last Tuesday's presidential election.

    US President Donald Trump has hailed support from the judge who probed Bill Clinton in his challenge to election results in Pennsylvania.

    Trump tweeted on Tuesday that former US solicitor general Judge Ken Starr had dubbed a "constitutional travesty" the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to allow mail-in ballots received up to three days after election day last Tuesday - even if they lack a postmark to prove they were posted before the polls closed.

    ​Starr made the comments to Fox News presenter Mark Levin on Sunday night on his Life, Liberty & Levin programme, after the host read out article II of the US constitution, which grants state legislatures the sole power to rule how elections are decided.

    "What happened in Pennsylvania over these recent weeks is a constitutional travesty," Starr said, citing tate Governor Tom Wolf's attempts to change the rules. "Governor Wolf tries to get his reforms, his vision, as he was entitled to do, through the legislature of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," he said. "He failed. He then goes to the state Supreme Court, which by a divided vote, accepted the substance of what Governor Wolf was doing, and then added thereon nooks and crannies as well."

    Trump was leading Democratic Party candidate, former vice-president Joe Biden, by a wide margin in Pennsylvania on election night when counting stopped in the small hours of the morning, after which a huge cache of mail-in ballots were delivered to counting centres. At a weekend press conference, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was joined by Republican election observers who said they were prevented from exercising their right to scrutinise the ballots, while counting centre staff boarded up the windows to stop those outside watching. No state has so far finished counting ballots a week after the election, although the national media has called the result for Biden.

    Last Friday, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ordered all postal ballots received after the close of polling at 8pm on Tuesday to be separated - but stopped short of granting a Republican Party petition that the count be stopped.

    Levin pointed out that Alito's ruling means the late postal ballots "may be in question under our federal constitution ... that is, the state Supreme Court may have disenfranchised those voters by violating the federal constitution."

    Starr agreed. "In fact, to count every vote may be a crime ... under federal law. It's definitely a crime under state law, if - and here's the key word - illegal," he said. "It's shameful that Vice President Biden's people and the vice president himself are saying 'Count Every Vote' and selling a lot of T-shirts. That is ... an invitation for absolute lawlessness."

    Former CIA Director John Brennan is sworn-in on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Video: Ex-CIA Director Urges Palace Coup Against President Trump to Stop Declassifications
    Starr led the investigation into then-president Bill Clinton's Oval Office affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, as well as the Whitewater controversy involving Bill and Hillary Clinton when they were governor and first lady of Arkansas.

    This year Starr was hired as part of Trump's defence team in the unsuccessful Democrat bid to impeach the president over his attempts to expose Biden's alleged corrupt dealings with the Ukrainian government.

    Related:

    Senator Lindsey Graham Says Trump Should Run Again in 2024 if Ballot Fraud Challenge Fails
    US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Says Trump ‘100% Within His Rights’ to Tap Legal Options
    ‘All Eyes on Pennsylvania’: Biden’s Edge in Swing State Plummets Hours Ahead of Election, Poll Shows
    Tags:
    Voter Fraud, Pennsylvania, Samuel Alito, Ken Starr, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse