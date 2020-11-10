Ex-Advisor to Clinton Doubts She Would Vote for Biden if Aware of His Desire for More Lockdowns

Naomi Wolf, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore, has questioned the possibility of her casting a ballot for Democrat Joe Biden if she had known he was open to more lockdowns if elected.
Wolf has called such a practice "historically unprecedented" and "terrifying".
If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him.— Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020
Biden, the projected president-elect, has made the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic a priority of his administration and promised to put together a team of experts to advise the new US government. Since the pandemic started in the United States, he has been a vocal critic of how the Trump administration has handled the virus, accusing Doland Trump of downplaying the pandemic.
Trump, who himself has recently overcome COVID-19, warned Americans ahead of Election Day that casting a ballot for Biden would mean "a vote for lockdowns, layoffs, misery, and getting rid of your Second Amendment".
After coronavirus-induced shutdowns had been imposed in several states, mostly under Democratic leadership, Trump called for "opening up America", citing small businesses that suffered the most losses.
All comments
Show new comments (0)