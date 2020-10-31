New York Governor Announces New Quarantine Policy for Those Entering State

From now on, those visiting New York state must quarantine for three days and provide a negative test for COVID-19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.
"If you are coming into New York within 3 days you must have tested negative", Cuomo said in a statement. "Once you arrive in New York, you must quarantine for three days and then take a test on the fourth day."
Those who refuse to take a test must quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days.
Governor Cuomo changing the travel advisory for the state. People must test negative three days prior to coming to NYS and prove it. Quarantine for 3 days rather than 14. Prove another negative test on the 4th day then released from quarantine. pic.twitter.com/M6Y608Owqi— JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) October 31, 2020
The mandatory quarantine does not apply to Americans arriving from the states of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. In a joint statement on 20 October, Cuomo, along with NJ Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, said that though non-essential travel between their states should be avoided out of safety, travellers will not have to quarantine themselves upon arrival.
On Saturday, Cuomo announced 2,049 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state within the past 24 hours and a statewide positivity rate, excluding certain focus areas, of 1.30 percent. Eight new fatalities were also announced.
The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.01%.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 31, 2020
The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 1.30%.
We continue to take strong action to respond to outbreaks and to stop the spread.
Mask Up.
So far, New York has recorded a total of 136,962 COVID-19 cases.
