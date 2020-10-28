Washington, DC, Protests Persist Outside Police Station After Pursued Man's Death on Scooter

Protesters were overheard chanting "Justice for Karon" and similar calls for action as they approached the Metropolitan Police Department's 4th District Station.
Authorities were seen brandishing pepper-spray canisters while demonstrators pleaded for police to release the body camera footage that documented the moments leading up to Hylton's fatal crash.
“We want answers. We want answers” MPD point pepper-spray guns at protesters for #KaronHylton #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/X7z4VXPNPW— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 28, 2020
The continued protests in DC follow a Friday night crash involving a scooter operated by 20-year-old Karon Hylton and a vehicle in Northwest DC's Brightwood Park neighborhood.
Citing the MPD, NBC Washington reported officers attempted to stop Hylton around 10:10 p.m. local time on October 23 after they saw him riding an electric scooter without a helmet. He then went down an alley and "collided " with a vehicle near the 700 block of Kennedy Street.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
