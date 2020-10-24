Video: US Navy Aircraft Crashes into Alabama House, Two Pilots Killed

“No civilians were injured on the ground,” Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said of the Magnolia Springs crash on Twitter Friday evening. Two individuals, presumably US Navy pilots, were confirmed dead following the crash.
Update plane crash: The plane involved in the crash is going to be a US Naval aircraft. No civilians were injured on the ground. DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates.— BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020
Baldwin County's Magnolia Springs is approximately 35 miles from Florida's Naval Air Station Pensacola and less than 48 miles from ST Engineering, the location of US President Donald Trump's Friday night campaign rally.
Video footage and images from the scene have emerged on social media.
Members of the Foley Fire Department arrived on the scene around 4:23 p.m. local time to find a downed aircraft and one home ablaze. Several vehicles are believed to have been damaged in the Friday incident.
The fire was fully extinguished by responding emergency personnel.
#Alabama Another tragedy for #Baldwin County who was hit by #HurricaneSally weeks ago. A Navy jet has crashed into a community with homes already damaged. 2 pilots are dead. pic.twitter.com/MZ2s2XcwOF— privateofficer (@privateofficer) October 23, 2020
The impacted area was struck by Hurricane Sally a few week prior.
