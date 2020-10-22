FDA Approves Gilead Sciences' Antiviral Drug Remdesivir as COVID-19 Treatment

The drug, developed by Gilead Sciences, received emergency use authorization from the FDA in May, which allowed hospitals and doctors to administer the drug to COVID-19 patients.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilead has worked relentlessly to help find solutions to this global health crisis,” Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day said in a statement to CNBC. “It is incredible to be in the position today, less than one year since the earliest case reports of the disease now known as COVID-19, of having an FDA-approved treatment in the U.S. that is available for all appropriate patients in need.”
More details to follow.
