Photos: Botched Anti-Biden Billboard Mocks Presidential Hopeful’s Alleged ‘Dimensia’

“Fayette County Billboards... absolutely obliterated the word ‘dementia,’” tweeted Twitter user @evan_ludy on October 15.
The billboard, which was viewable on Route 21, near Uniontown, Pennsylvania, targeted “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Phony Kamala,” Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
The political attack ad pushed rumors and unsubstantiated reports claiming that the former vice president is exhibiting signs of dementia, a condition in which an individual loses a variety of cognitive functions, including the ability to remember an experience or event.
“Biden’s dimensia [sic] is worsening,” read the ad, misspelling the name of the condition. “He is not fit.”
Fayette County Billboards... absolutely obliterated the word “dementia” pic.twitter.com/THgo9NGo42— LilLudyVert (@evan_ludy) October 15, 2020
The billboard is owned by Penneco Outdoor Advertising and reportedly has a history of displaying anti-Biden and anti-Democrat ads.
User @MaxSuchevits tweeted a photo of a previous ad, which appeared to argue Biden, if elected, would accidentally send the US into nuclear war.
Same spot had this gem a few months ago pic.twitter.com/e2jkx5gxeX— Max Suchevits (@MaxSuchevits) October 16, 2020
US President Donald Trump recently attacked Biden and further cast doubt on his mental state while commenting on footage of Biden presumably forgetting the name of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).
“Joe has never been a nice or kind guy, so it’s easier to find this obvious & rapidly getting worse “dementia” unacceptable for USA!” the US president said.
Mitt can’t be thrilled about this! Joe also said yesterday he’s running for the U.S. Senate (again) and totally forgot where he was (wrong State!). Joe has never been a nice or kind guy, so it’s easier to find this obvious & rapidly getting worse “dementia” unacceptable for USA! https://t.co/QIpH7RDfAV— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020
The election of Trump or Biden would result in the inauguration of the oldest person in US history to take the oath of office.
Like Biden, Trump has also experienced online accusations of dementia. George Conway, husband of former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, notably challenged the president’s mental health in March 2019, arguing that he is “nuts.”
A few days before that, he also posted screenshots from the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” regarding narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.
