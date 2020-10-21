Another Hollywood-Style 'Trump' Sign Appears in California

Drivers passing along the 91 Freeway in California had a chance to see a Hollywood-style 'Trump' sign gracing a nearby hill on Tuesday - in case they missed the first time a similar sign was put up near the 405 Freeway earlier this month.
The sign appeared in Corona in Riverside County along the 91 Freeway, and it as unclear if it was related to the sign previously erected off the 405 Freeway in early October or who put them up.
The workers soon had to remove the sign as it distracted drivers on freeway, who slowed down to take picture of it.
another trump sign off the 91 freeway in CA .... #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/EzFbED3S5X— 🏁🏀⛳⚾🏈🏍wackyjopmac77🏍🏈⚾⛳🏀🏁 (@wackymac77) October 20, 2020
