Protesters Fill Casket Outside Nursing Home with 6,500 Covers of Cuomo’s Book in New York

Protesters gathered in front of the Cobble Hill Health Center, a nursing facility, bringing 6,500 copies of the book called “American Crisis”, which was equal to the roughly 6,500 people who have been reportedly killed by the coronavirus in nursing homes in New York City. They also demanded an apology from Cuomo for his March 25 order requiring some covid-positive patients to be placed in nursing homes.
Photos from the scene were published on Twitter.
There was a funeral today for the Governor’s leadership and his fictional new book. pic.twitter.com/JOKG30nGnv— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 18, 2020
Casket outside Brooklyn nursing home filled with 6,500 covers of Cuomo's book https://t.co/sIcsild86y pic.twitter.com/M9bYPP9rAN— New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) October 18, 2020
Cuomo acknowledged at a press briefing about the coronavirus earlier Sunday that, in hindsight, his administration could have better protected people when asked about nursing homes.
“But can anyone say that a virus that targets the weak and the seniors, [that] we can keep them safe? Nobody can say that,’’ he claimed.
Cuomo also noted that New York has the "the most aggressive nursing-home" in the United States when it comes to trying to prevent the spread of the virus, including mandatory weekly testing of every employee.
