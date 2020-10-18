'Lock Her Up!' Trump Supporters Chant Against Michigan Governor Whitmer - Video

Some of US President Donald Trump's supporters who were present at his rally in Muskegon, Michigan, on Saturday, chanted "lock her up" as the Trump urged Governor Gretchen Whitmer to re-open the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"You gotta get your governor to open up your state, okay?" Trump told the crowd. "And get your schools open. Get your schools open. The schools have to be open, right?"
The people cheered in response. And some of them started chanting "lock her up!"
"Lock ‘em all up," Trump said.
Whitmer took to Twitter to respond to Trump's statement.
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 17, 2020
Earlier this month, Trump slammed Whitmer for having done "a terrible job" after she "locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities."
Anti-coronavirus measures in Michigan have been some of the toughest across the United States during the pandemic. According to the latest official data, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 144,900, with the state’s death toll exceeding 7,000.
