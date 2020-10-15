Register
23:00 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Trump visits the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas

    ‘Spends Like a Drunken Sailor’: US Lawmaker Rips Trump in Private Phone Call - Audio

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080783809_0:0:3068:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_5c4d1845ba9333b2b89ba1df5c47f845.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010151080783787-spends-like-a-drunken-sailor-us-lawmaker-rips-trump-in-private-phone-call---audio/

    Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) claims US President Donald Trump is “deficient” in certain American values and, as a result, engages in a number of unconventional practices while occupying the White House, including treating the presidency “like a business opportunity” while kissing “dictators’ butts.”

    During a private call with constituents this week, Sasse was asked by an unidentified individual to provide an explanation as to why he feels the need to criticize Trump “so much.”

    Before answering the question, Sasse noted that he and Trump did agree on the judicial appointment of more originalists regarding the Constitution, including US Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

    However, Sasse admitted there are “a lot” of areas in which he and Trump differ.

    “These aren’t just mere policy issues. I’m not at all apologetic for having fought for my values against his in places where I think his are deficient - not just for a Republican, but for an American,” he explained in audio obtained by The Washington Examiner.

    “The way [Trump] kisses dictators’ butts; the way he ignores that the Uighurs are in literal concentration camps in Xinjiang right now,” Sasse detailed. “He hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hongkongers. I mean, I have a very different foreign policy. It isn’t just that he fails to lead our allies.”

    “The United States now regularly sells out our allies under [Trump’s] leadership,” Sasse declared in the private call with constituents.

    The Republican lawmaker also highlighted that prior to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the president was a Democrat. However, Trump has since “adopted traditionally Republican positions that he used to reject for the majority of his life when he was funding Democratic candidates.”

    U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska speaking at the 2016 FreedomFest at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore
    U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska speaking at the 2016 FreedomFest at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Sasse also called out the US president’s mistreatment of women and claimed Trump “spends like a drunken sailor.”

    “He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists,” he added before slamming Trump’s delayed and insufficient response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

    “If young people become permanent Democrats because they've just been repulsed by the obsessive nature of our politics, or if women who were willing to still vote with the Republican Party in 2016 decide that they need to turn away from this party permanently in the future," Sasse noted, worrying that Trump could drive away prospective GOP voters.

    Trump has previously slammed Sasse, who has repeatedly voted against the Republican line, as someone who goes “rogue” and “plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems.”

    Related:

    University of Oxford Develops Rapid, ‘High-Accuracy’ COVID-19 Antigen Test
    Joe Biden Dodges Quarantine After Campaign Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19
    Pompeo Claims US-North Korean Diplomacy ‘Successful’ Despite Pyongyang’s Recent ICBM Display
    ‘It’s Always a Risk’: Research Station Goes Down in Collapse of Canadian Milne Ice Shelf
    US Army Pushes for Missile to Reach Moscow From Germany, as Discarded INF Treaty Sought to Prevent
    Tags:
    audio clip, Republicans, dictator, Ben Sasse, White House, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse