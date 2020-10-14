Day Three of Senate Hearing on US Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett – Video

A live broadcast from outside the US Senate in Washington DC as the third day of the confirmation hearings for US President Donald Trump's nominee for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett begins.
The procedure, which kicked off on Monday, is set to last four days, during which Barrett faces questions from Democrats and Republicans, some of whom will participate via video-conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump's move to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the presidential election, scheduled for 3 November, has provoked much criticism from the Democrats. They insist that no confirmation should take place until after the elections, remembering that the last president, Barack Obama, was prevented from making a nomination when Antonin Scalia, another Supreme Court judge, died before that year's presidential election in 2016.
