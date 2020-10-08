FBI Agent Claims in Testimony That Six Men Conspired to Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The FBI has revealed in a federal affidavit that it has thwarted an attempt plotted by six people to overthrow Michigan’s government involving the kidnapping of the state’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. According to an FBI agent, the plotters wanted to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home and then put her on "trial" at a remote location sometime before the 3 November election.
The federal filing claims that the plot involved reaching out to the local Michigan militia and that the six people who have been charged in the case were seeking to recruit more followers for their cause. The plotters also carried out surveillance on the governor's vacation home, located in northern Michigan.
