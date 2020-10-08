Register
10:52 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Poll workers prepare absentee ballots for shipment at the Wake County Board of Elections on the first day that the state started mailing them out, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 4, 2020.

    Few Europeans Believe Upcoming US Election Will Be Free and Fair, Survey Suggests

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN DRAKE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080566163_0:350:2943:2006_1200x675_80_0_0_006130645eaa038b1769243c64ee4a5b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010081080706222-few-europeans-believe-upcoming-us-election-will-be-free-and-fair-survey-suggests/

    A YouGov poll focusing on 1,000-plus respondents across Europe has outlined citizens' preliminary political preferences regarding the 46th US president, and they appear to be quite muted as an absolute minority believe the electoral process will be as clean as a whistle.

    Fewer than one in ten Europeans believe that the upcoming US presidential election will be completely free and fair, with an absolute majority saying  they would prefer Joe Biden to win over Donald Trump, according to a new YouGov tracker survey. It was run between 15 September and 4 October with a representative sample of 1,000-plus people in a range of European countries.

    The survey suggests that in only one country - Italy, among a group of states that also included Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, and Sweden, more than a tenth of voters say with certainty that the American electoral process will prove irreproachable. In no country did more than 44% respondents appear to believe that the vote will be "completely or mostly" unbiased and fair.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump, right, arrive at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Trump Rejects Reports He Wanted Daughter Ivanka to Run on His Ticket in 2016 Poll

    While large majorities feel Donald Trump has been "poor" or "terrible" as president  – 82% in Denmark, 70% in the UK, and 61% in Italy, perceptions of Biden hardly seem to be better, with attitude toward the Democratic hopeful to a great extent muted across the continent.

    Yet, about 80% of Danes say they want the Democratic challenger to win, followed by 71% in Germany, 64% in France, and 61% in the UK, while support across the same four countries for a Trump victory ranges from 6% to 14%. The president enjoys the strongest level of support in Italy, but even there only 20% would like to see him returned for a second term, versus 58% who want Biden to win.

    While few feel Biden would make a "poor" or "terrible" president, far more – from 27% in France to 55% in Denmark say they think he will be merely "average" or admit not really having a clear idea of what he would be like if he occupies the Oval Office. When asked how Biden would perform as president, a staggering 21% to 45% in a number of the said countries replied "don't know".

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Nearly Half of US Voters Expect Trump Win Despite Biden Lead in Surveys, Poll Reveals

    Earlier, a poll conducted by transatlantic think tank, Democracy Institute, for the British newspaper Sunday Express, gave Trump a 48 to 46 percent lead over Biden nationally in the wake of the Republican National Convention in late August.

    Most importantly, the poll put Trump in front in five key swing states - Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania - and even in New Hampshire, which has backed the Democratic candidate in six of the last seven elections, with the fact causing Trump to tweet triumphantly:

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1300037695729737733?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

    However, the most recent poll by The Hill-HarrisX revealed that Biden is on average six points ahead of President Donald Trump nationally.

    Related:

    Trudeau’s Concessions to Avoid Election Reportedly to Cost Nearly $15Bln Over Next 2 Years
    Moscow Sees Trump's Pledge to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan as Pre-Election Rhetoric
    OSCE to Deliver Accurate Assessment of US Election Despite COVID-19 Limits, Spokesperson Says
    Tags:
    survey, US president, election, poll
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse