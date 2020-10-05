Watch Pro-Trump Protesters Block New York's 5th Avenue to Support COVID-Stricken President

A caravan of more than 100 vehicles blocked New York's 5th Avenue on Sunday to express support for US President Donald Trump, who has been treated for coronavirus symptoms since last Friday.
A long line of cars, trucks and motorcycles halted the traffic on the avenue for at least 30 minutes, with the drivers constantly blowing horns and waving flags outside Trump Tower.
"This is a serious situation — the leader of the free world is sick. The leader of the free world needs our support," an organiser of the rally said, calling on people to "send some good energy to President Trump."
HAPPENING NOW: In front of Trump tower a showing of support for @realDonaldTrump. Traffic on fifth avenue stopped @NY1 pic.twitter.com/roFquuM3yZ— Alyssa Paolicelli (@APaolicelli17) October 4, 2020
#NYC— Add 💀Your 🎃Name (@tr00p3rr) October 4, 2020
President Trump supporters at Trump Tower
Source: https://t.co/34A9ZQ4AUN pic.twitter.com/CoVHVavhC3
While eyewitnesses reported a big police presence at the scene, no arrests were made.
“There were a lot of cops [but] there was no trouble. It was peaceful, no stress. Nobody was hassling anybody,” a local security guard said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)