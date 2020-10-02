Nancy Pelosi Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Her Spokesman Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, her spokesman Drew Hammill said on Friday.
Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician. Dr. Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative.— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 2, 2020
Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence's test came back negative. The doctor said there is no need for him to enter quarantine.
President Donald Trump has apparently contracted the virus from his top aide Hope Hicks, since the latter has been travelling alongside the president recently, including to Cleveland for the debate with Joe Biden and to a campaign event in Minnesota.
The president has had to suspend campaign events or conduct some of them online, as for now.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
According to the White House doctor, Sean Conley, Trump feels fatigue, but is in good spirits. He has been given an
