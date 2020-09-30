Photos: Seven People Injured in Apparent Drive-By Shooting Outside US Funeral Home

The unidentified shooter is believed to have fired from a vehicle as a group of people were entering the funeral home. Police are currently searching for the suspect.
The victims, aged between 24 and 48, have been hospitalized but are all in stable condition. The shooting took place during a funeral service.
Photos at the scene show the funeral home's shattered windows and a heavy police presence.
"This is an untenable situation. This brazen act done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city," Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson said, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Following the shooting, Milwaukee Mayor Ted Barrett criticized guns.
“It’s the insanity of people solving their problems with guns," Barrett said. "We’re seeing way too much of that this year," he added.
More details to follow.
