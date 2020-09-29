Trump Arrives in Cleveland for First 2020 Presidential Debate

The debate will start at 9:00 pm Eastern Time and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.
The topics for tonight's debate will be the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in US cities, and the integrity of the election.
President Trump and the First Lady arriving at the debate venue in Cleveland #Debates2020 #TrumpPence2020 pic.twitter.com/1ANkLlFyqn— Nico Maounis (@nicomaounis) September 29, 2020
The two candidates will face each other again on 15 October in Miami and on 22 October in Nashville.
A recent poll conducted by Monmouth University found that Biden is currently supported by 50 percent of registered voters and Trump by 44 percent. The remaining support is scattered across third-party candidates, including Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins, while two percent of voters remain undecided.
