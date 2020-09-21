'F*** Police, F*** Trump, Vote Jesus': Man Arrested in New Jersey for Slashing Police Car Tires

A New Jersey man carrying a kitchen knife was arrested on Friday for slashing police car tires and leaving a note saying "F*** Police, F*** Trump, Vote Jesus". The suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Mazin Musbah, of Maywood.
According to the official statement, during the arrest, Musbah claimed that "the message needed to be sent" and he "personally wanted to deliver the message".
Saddle Brook PD: Maywood Man Slashes 12 Police Tires, Scrawls 'FU' On Hood, Leaves Curse NotesPublished by Saddle Brook Police Department, 19 September 2020.
The man was charged with criminal mischief and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He was later released from custody and will appear at the Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on 2 October.
