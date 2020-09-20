Pompeo Says UN Sanctions on Iran Have Been Restored, Including Permanent Extension of Arms Embargo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the UN sanctions against Iran are coming into force and that the United States is ready to punish countries that are against these sanctions.
Virtually all @UN sanctions have returned on Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism. This includes a permanent extension of the arms embargo. This is great news for peace in the region!— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 20, 2020
He added that the US "will not hesitate to enforce our sanctions, and [they] expect all Member States to fully comply with their obligations under these re-imposed restrictions".
Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams reiterated these sentiments on Wednesday, telling reporters that Washington expects all the measures to be reimposed.
The Trump administration is expecting UN sanctions to be reinstated on Iran at 00:00 GMT on Sunday.
The UK, France, and Germany have come out against the United States' deadline to reinstate the punitive measures. In a letter sent to the UN Security Council, the three European countries said that sanctions relief, which was agreed as part of a 2015 nuclear deal that limited Iran's nuclear capabilities, would remain in force beyond Sunday.
