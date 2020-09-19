White House Calls on Joe Biden to Release Supreme Court Nominee List

Last week, President Donald Trump released his own list of possible Ginsburg replacements on the Supreme Court, calling on the former vice president to do the same.

The White House has said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden needs to let his voters know who he would nominate for Supreme Court justice, a crucially important position in the US political system that became vacant on Friday with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"The former vice president, in all due respect, instead of telling the current president what to do, he needs to tell voters where he stands", White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Saturday.

She pointed out that President Trump has been transparent in this matter, providing concrete names of possible candidates.

"This is now a lynchpin issue of this election and Joe Biden, you know, where do you stand? What do your justices look like? Do they believe in the Constitution and abide by the Constitution. Do they believe in the plain words of a statute?" McEnany asked.

Biden has insisted that Ginsburg's replacement should be nominated only after the November election. "The voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider", he said.

Justice Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to cancer complications. The US president reacted to her death by saying, "She was an amazing woman", and went on to praise her work.

Considering Ginsburg's replacements, Trump added 20 names to the White House list of nominees, which includes GOP Senators Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), Josh Hawley (Missouri), and former Solicitor General Noel Francisco. However, Trump told reporters on Saturday that he thinks his nominee for the Supreme Court will "most likely" be a woman.