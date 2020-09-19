President Trump's Reaction to Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Video

US President Donald Trump said that he was saddened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
On Friday, Ginsburg died of cancer at the age of 87 years.
“It’s sad, she was an amazing woman,” Trump told reporters on late Friday.
President Trump is told by journalists that Justice Ginsburg died. This is his live reaction. pic.twitter.com/TzZj595Lny— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020
Trump has not spoken about possible nominees for Ginsburg’s seat in the Supreme Court.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that she was admiring Ginsburg’s career, adding that the US flag on the White House had been dipped over the death of the justice.
All comments
Show new comments (0)