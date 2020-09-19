Trump to Propose Nominee for Ginsburg’s Seat in US Supreme Court Soon – Reports

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a nominee for the vacant seat in the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the upcoming days, US media reported.
The list of potential nominees consists of only one woman, the ABC News media outlet reported on late Friday, citing its sources.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump’s nominee would have to be supported by the chamber.
Meanwhile, US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said that the seat of deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg must remain vacant until the upcoming presidential election.
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.
He also called Ginsburg a “giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women.”
Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.
