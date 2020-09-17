Register
22:35 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FBI director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing about 'worldwide threats to the homeland' in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2020.

    FBI Director Christopher Wray Slammed for Saying Antifa Is 'Not Group or Organisation'

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080493849_0:0:3032:1704_1200x675_80_0_0_e709492fe70c503e42464485ad662474.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009171080493919-fbi-director-christopher-wray-slammed-for-saying-antifa-is-not-group-or-organisation/

    Conservative lawmakers said that Wray was carelessly diminishing the role of Antifa, which, according to them, has an organised structure and coordinates its work on all three levels - local, regional, and federal.

    FBI Director Christopher Wray has received backlash from Republicans in the House concerning his comments on Antifa activists that have been extremely active in the ongoing anti-police protests across the United States.

    Wray said on Thursday that the FBI has "quite a number" of investigations into what they could call "violent anarchist extremists", of whom some individuals "self-identify with Antifa", but the agency does not consider it a group or an organisation.

    "Antifa is a real thing. It's not a group or an organisation. It's a movement or an ideology, maybe one way of thinking of it", Wray said at the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday.

    Commenting on his words, Rep Dan Crenshaw considered Wray to be "downplaying" the role of the group. In contrast, he said it is an "ideology that organises locally", and coordinates its activity across the country, stressing that Antifa has its own "uniform" and collects funds to help it survive and engage in violence.

    "This is an ideology that has trained its members, makes shield wall phalanxes to attack federal officers, formed an autonomous zone in an American city and besieged a federal courthouse in another. So, I mean, it just seems to be more than an ideology", Crenshaw concluded.

    Rep Jeff Van Drew said that there is "some authority" within Antifa and he has no doubt that it is organised. He said that Antifa can reach out to different states, counties, and cities, and organises at the same time when the Black Lives Matter movement is protesting, and supports its followers.

    "In my mind, there is Antifa, there is a group — a group or individuals that control Antifa and have some authority over it. And it is to some degree, without question, organised", the lawmaker said.

    The Trump administration and Republicans have repeatedly accused Antifa, and allied groups, of inciting violence during the protests and criticised Democrats for not condemning its campaign in Democrat-run areas. Republicans say that Democrats have avoided denouncing Antifa only to get additional points ahead of the November election.

    President Donald Trump slammed Antifa at the start of the US protests, pledging to designate them as a terrorist group. "The mission of Antifa is to spread terror in the US population with a goal of getting Americans to give up to their agenda", the president said earlier today.

    Tags:
    violence, riots, FBI director, US lawmakers, Donald Trump, radicals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse