Kanye West Vows to Release No More Songs Until Contracts With Sony, Universal Are Completed

The music mogul said in a tweet that he would release no more songs until he finishes his contracts with the music publishing company Sony/ATV's EMI Music Publishing and Universal Music Group.
I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me ⛷— ye (@kanyewest) September 14, 2020
In 2019, his lawyers filed lawsuits against Sony/ATV’s EMI Music Publishing, Universal Music record labels Def Jam and Roc-A-Fella, and merchandise company Bravado in order to buy back his song rights.
The pledge means that the release date of the singer's upcoming tenth studio album, dubbed 'Donda: With Child' and originally scheduled for release on 24 July, will be put off again.
Twitter users left mostly negative comments following his Tweet, referring to his defeat by Taylor Swift and reminding him to concentrate on his presidential campaign.
ur scared of taylor because she ended u pic.twitter.com/2h50lelXKB— evi ≛ (@gwsevi) September 14, 2020
taylor outsold you pic.twitter.com/qTUf8xdsu7— emma | BLM (@emmanasty) September 14, 2020
How about taking your campaign seriously... that's right, you don't have any plans to.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 14, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)