Register
03:40 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona U.S., September 14, 2020.

    'Latinos For Trump' Roundtable: POTUS Pushes Efforts to Win Arizona Hispanics

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    123
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080458235_0:105:3091:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_f0fd6771b137f9d98eedbf5043bb64fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009151080458142-latinos-for-trump-roundtable-potus-pushes-efforts-to-win-arizona-hispanics/

    Arizona is considered one of the battleground states ahead of the November presidential election, where the growing Latino population could make a difference.

    President Donald Trump travelled to Phoenix to participate in a Latinos for Trump roundtable at the Arizona Grand Resort on Monday, marking his fifth visit to the state this year.

    Trump Praises Polls With Hispanic Votes for Republicans

    After his Air Force One landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Trump gave brief remarks ahead of the roundtable, saying that his campaign has been "honoured" by the polls with the Hispanic vote and that he thinks his administration is doing a "really good job for Hispanics, the Latinos".

    "We're doing a fantastic job, and I think it's represented very well in the polling numbers that we're getting because they haven't really seen numbers like that for a long time. We're very honored by that", the president said.

    Trump also exchanged his thoughts about climate change and wildfires with Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, saying that the weather will soon start to get colder. "It will start getting cooler. Just watch. I don’t think science knows actually", he said. He earlier blamed poor forest management for the blazes ravaging the West Coast, including California and Oregon.

    'Latinos Are Conservative', But 'Don't Know It'

    The conservative panel at the roundtable thanked Trump for his initiatives while in office, including the Paycheck Protection Program, corporate-tilted tax cuts, and those aimed at benefitting the Latino community. The leader of Latino Republican-supporters in the state, Sergio Arellano, even said that Trump's policies are "music to my ears".

    "Latinos are conservative. They just don't know it", Arellano said.

    Another participant said he was upset that parents could not help their children achieve success, for which he blamed the ongoing unrest across the United States, describing it as "so much hate, breaking windows, stealing someone else's property".

    State Rep. T.J. Shope, "a proud Hispanic" as he himself put on his Twitter page, told the president that being a minority, it is hard to deal with the social pressure against his Republican views.

    There were also Latinos who were against their minority group's support for the president. A former organiser with Cesar Chavez called it "disgusting" that Latinos of immigrant origin "now turn their backs on their immigration legacy".

    Trump Campaign Building up Efforts to Attract Hispanics in Arizona

    Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, said that Republicans are now doing lots of Spanish-language advertising, trying to reach out to the Latino community.

    Ward also criticised Democrats, namely presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, for their poor campaign efforts in Arizona, pointing out that Harris "came to Arizona for six minutes via some electronic mechanism and pretended to have a roundtable with Latinos and that's just a farce".

    Republicans are now trying to use that opportunity in Arizona, which has long been a predominantly Republican state, except for 1996. In 2016, Trump won Arizona 51-45 percent against Hillary Clinton, but recent polls have shown Biden leading Trump there.

    Tags:
    polls, Hispanics, election, Phoenix, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse