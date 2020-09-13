With Pants Down: Did Joe Biden Accidentally Prove He Used Teleprompter for ‘Spontaneous’ Interviews?

Joe Biden’s campaign staffer could have refused to provide an answer as to whether the Democratic presidential candidate uses a teleprompter in his ostensibly off-the-cuff speeches, but the latter might have answered the question himself.

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden seems to have inadvertently revealed that he was using a teleprompter during a TV interview with James Corden in late April, by holding a framed photo which appeared to show a reflection of what was perceived by some to be the bluish lines of a teleprompter.

The interview went smoothly as Biden grabbed a family portrait. As he held it up to the camera, it appeared to reveal a reflection of what some netizens believe to be the display screen showing both Corden and a teleprompter text.

Although the moment dates back to months ago, the clip made circles online only on Saturday, a day after Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo refused to answer questions from Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday about whether Biden was using teleprompters to facilitate his communication with voters or conduct interviews.

Speculation over the use of cue cards or a teleprompter has engulfed some on the Internet, with many hardly being impressed, citing the common use of such technologies by political figures.

Ya know what? @JKCorden reads off a teleprompter (or cue cards) too. Big fucking deal. — Daniel A. (@TheReal_DannyA) September 12, 2020

Trump always uses a teleprompter unless he is let to ramble incoherently. Am I supposed to care that Biden used a teleprompter, because I don’t!!! — Cheri Prendergast (@Cheri_P) September 12, 2020

Some suggested that Trump never uses teleprompters for interviews, while using it when taking the floor is a “big difference:”

President Trump doesn’t use a teleprompter in an interview. He uses a Teleprompter while giving a speech. Big difference. — Bonnie (@carefree1945) September 13, 2020

Check out the teleprompter in the reflection. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden.



I bet his handlers weren’t too happy with him going off script. He probably got reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/BPK2FGB8cz — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020

Others said they couldn’t wait for the debates to see how Biden will cope.

I can’t wait for the debates.... let’s see how week Biden does without one then — Kasper 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@K45p3R_) September 13, 2020

With some months of speculation over allegations of Biden's teleprompter use, many have suggested that lengthy pauses between his words are indicative of waiting for a teleprompter to scroll. Campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo refused to answer questions from Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday about the matter, showcasing what was taken by some as a meltdown.

“Has Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?” Baier asked during a segment of a Fox News “Special Report.”

Ducklo did not answer, instead suggesting that the question was “straight from the Trump campaign talking points,” and claiming that speculation is recurrent because they don’t have a solid argument for “why Donald Trump deserves reelection, deserves four more years.”

Regarding the interview with Corden, the Biden campaign did does not respond if it was a teleprompter in use for the Corden interview.