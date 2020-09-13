Register
13 September 2020
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the economic crisis in Wilmington, Del., Friday Sept. 4, 2020

    With Pants Down: Did Joe Biden Accidentally Prove He Used Teleprompter for 'Spontaneous' Interviews?

    US
    by
    Joe Biden’s campaign staffer could have refused to provide an answer as to whether the Democratic presidential candidate uses a teleprompter in his ostensibly off-the-cuff speeches, but the latter might have answered the question himself.

    Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden seems to have inadvertently revealed that he was using a teleprompter during a TV interview with James Corden in late April, by holding a framed photo which appeared to show a reflection of what was perceived by some to be the bluish lines of a teleprompter.

    The interview went smoothly as Biden grabbed a family portrait. As he held it up to the camera, it appeared to reveal a reflection of what some netizens believe to be the display screen showing both Corden and a teleprompter text.

    Although the moment dates back to months ago, the clip made circles online only on Saturday, a day after Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo refused to answer questions from Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday about whether Biden was using teleprompters to facilitate his communication with voters or conduct interviews.

    Speculation over the use of cue cards or a teleprompter has engulfed some on the Internet, with many hardly being impressed, citing the common use of such technologies by political figures.

    Some suggested that Trump never uses teleprompters for interviews, while using it when taking the floor is a “big difference:”

    Others said they couldn’t wait for the debates to see how Biden will cope.

    With some months of speculation over allegations of Biden's teleprompter use, many have suggested that lengthy pauses between his words are indicative of waiting for a teleprompter to scroll. Campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo refused to answer questions from Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday about the matter, showcasing what was taken by some as a meltdown.

    “Has Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?” Baier asked during a segment of a Fox News “Special Report.”

    Ducklo did not answer, instead suggesting that the question was “straight from the Trump campaign talking points,” and claiming that speculation is recurrent because they don’t have a solid argument for “why Donald Trump deserves reelection, deserves four more years.”

    Regarding the interview with Corden, the Biden campaign did does not respond if it was a teleprompter in use for the Corden interview.

    Joe Biden and Trump’s VP Mike Pence Cross Paths at 9/11 Memorial… to Bump Elbows
    ‘I Keep My Promises’: Biden Surprises Firefighters on 9/11 Anniversary, Brings Long-Promised Beer
    ‘That's What I Hear’: Trump Again Claims Biden May Be Using Drugs to Enhance His Debate Performances
    Donald Trump, Joe Biden
