Register
15:17 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Warren G. Harding drives a tractor, shortly before his death in August 1923.

    America’s Worst President? How US Oil Barons Helped Get Warren G. Harding Into The White House

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390711_0:0:2980:1677_1200x675_80_0_0_5b2617a2009e1013ba42aea67d82d08a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009081080399555-americas-worst-president-how-us-oil-barons-helped-get-warren-g-harding-into-the-white-house/

    Exactly 100 years ago the Republican nominee Warren G. Harding was en route to winning the Presidential election. But it later emerged Harding had been deliberately chosen by powerful business interests because of his stupidity and lack of political acumen.

    Joe Biden has broken fundraising records by bringing in US$364.5 million from donors during the month of August.

    There is no suggestion any of Biden's donors have given money in exchange for any White House favours, but that is very much what happened in the presidential election 100 years ago.

    In the summer of 1920 the Democratic incumbent, Woodrow Wilson, had reluctantly agreed not to seek re-election and the Republican Party was confident it could win the White House.   

    ​At the party convention in Chicago the favourites for the GOP nomination were the Governor of Illinois, Frank Lowden, and the Governor-General of the Philippines, Leonard Wood.

    In those days the nominee was chosen by convention delegates and in the first eight ballots Lowden and Wood were neck and neck, way ahead of an obscure senator from Ohio, Warren G. Harding.

    But Harding - a 54-year-old former local newspaper editor who had spent five years in Congress doing very little of consequence - came from nowhere and won the final ballot after the powers to be exerted pressure behind closed doors.

    President Warren G. Harding throws out the first ball to open the Washington Senators' baseball season in 1921.
    © AP Photo /
    President Warren G. Harding throws a baseball at the start of the 1921 season

    Ashley Flowers, host of the Very Presidential podcast, said Harding was as “dumb as a box of rocks” but she said that was exactly why certain powerful businessmen wanted him in the White House.

    Two oil tycoons - Harry Sinclair and Jake Hayman - between them donated US$4 million towards the Republicans and Harding’s campaign.

    ​It would only later become clear what exactly the pair wanted from the Harding administration.

    Harding spent most of the 1920 presidential campaign worried the press or the Democrats would find out about Nan Britton, his 23-year-old mistress, or his former lover Carrie Fulton Phillips, who was married to one of his best friends.

    The Republicans spent four times more than the Democrats on the election, with national newspaper adverts extolling Harding’s isolationist policies, backed by a simple “America First” slogan.

    ​The Democrat nominee James Cox - the Governor of Ohio - and his running mate, a certain Franklin Delano Roosevelt, ran an energetic campaign. But although they won every southern state they failed to win any electoral college votes in the West or the North and even lost Ohio, which was a bellwether state then just as it is today.

    Harding became president and set about putting into action another of his campaign slogans: “Less government in business and more business in government.”

    In March 1921 Albert Fall, a senator and former attorney from New Mexico was inaugurated as Secretary of the Interior.

    ​The plan had been for Hayman - the oil tycoon who donated to Harding’s campaign - to get the job but he was suddenly murdered by his mistress and the post was instead filled by Fall, who had once defended a man accused of killing Wild West Sheriff Pat Garrett.  

    In April 1922 Albert Fall, having obtained naval oil reserves at Teapot Dome in Wyoming - named after the strange shaped rock at the heart of the territory - for the Department of Interior, leased them out to the Mammoth Oil Company for a discount price.

    Mammoth was run by none other than Harry Sinclair - who had donated $3 million to the Republican Party just before the election.

    Several weeks later Fall also gave another lucrative oil lease in Elk Hills, California to the Pan American Petroleum and Transport Company, after being given a US$100,000 bribe.

    These deals were of course done secretly but the Wall Street Journal got wind of them and published an article.

    ​It is not clear if Harding was deliberately kept in the dark about the Teapot Dome deal but he once told Herbert Hoover, his Secretary of Commerce and a future President: "If you knew of a great scandal in our administration would you for the good of the country and the party expose it publicly or would you bury it?”

    Harding never explained what he was talking about and in August 1923 he keeled over and died after suffering a massive heart attack.

    Two months later the Senate Public Lands Committee, chaired by Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette, launched an investigation into the Teapot Dome and Elk Hills deals.

    ​Fall would eventually be convicted of bribery and would spend a year in jail.

    Vice President Calvin Coolidge, who remained untainted by the Teapot Dome Scandal, took over in the White House, was re-elected in 1924 and delivered US voters what would be referred to as “Coolidge prosperity.”

    Coolidge left office in early 1929 and his unfortunate successor, Herbert Hoover, was in the White House only a few months before the Wall Street stock market crash ushered in the Great Depression.

    In 1927 the US Supreme Court invalidated the Teapot Dome lease - along with the deposits at Elk Hills - and the oil wells there remained idle until 1977 when the new federal Department of Energy began pumping oil again.

    ​In 2015 - after US$569 million worth of oil had been produced - Teapot Dome was sold off to the Stranded Oil Resources Corporation for $45 million.

    Teapot Dome was the biggest scandal to hit the US presidency until Watergate half a century later but it had few lasting consequences and there were no reforms made to the funding of presidential campaigns.

    Ashley Flowers, host of the Very Presidential podcast, said Harding was often listed as one of the worst presidents ever, largely because of the Teapot Dome Scandal, and she said: "He definitely deserved that legacy."

    Harding himself once said: "I am not fit for this office and should never have been here."

     

    Tags:
    Great Depression, Democrats, Republicans, Joe Biden, White House, US President
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse