Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Expects More Reporting on Alleged Trump Comments About Veterans

The Atlantic report published this week alleged, citing anonymous sources, that Trump did not want to visit Aisne-Marne American Cemetery because he was worried about his hair, and called fallen American who perished at Belleau Wood in World War II "losers" and "suckers".

The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg is awaiting "new pieces of information" concerning President Trump's alleged offensive comments about American service members.

"I would fully expect more reporting to come out about this and more confirmation and new pieces of information in the coming days and weeks", Goldberg said on Sunday. "We have a responsibility, and we're going to do it regardless of what he says."

Following Goldberg's comments, Trump took to Twitter with a call to end the "massive Disinformation Campaign" by the Democrats, apparently referring to the Atlantic report as well.

A massive Disinformation Campaign is going on by the Democrats, their partner, the Fake News Media, & Big Tech. They create false stories and then push them like has never been done before, even beyond the 2016 Campaign. It imperils our Country, and must stop now. Victory 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of making offensive remarks towards the US military, saying that it was another "hoax" launched by political rivals and targeting his election campaign ahead of 3 November. He said he has never called veterans anything other than heroes.

During a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, Trump even said that John Bolton's book included details about the cancelled visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery but did not mention anything about him disgracing US veterans. The visit was cancelled due to rain and poor visibility.

Bolton himself commented, "I was there and I didn't hear that".

The Democrats, together with the corrupt Fake News Media, have launched a massive Disinformation Campaign the likes of which has never been seen before. They will say anything, like their recent lies about me and the Military, and hope that it sticks... But #MAGA gets it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

There are also official records that contradict the Atlantic's claims that the visit was cancelled because rain could ruin Trump's hair.

On that Atlantic Story - @JeffreyGoldberg and his "four sources" claim Trump's helicopter flight to the US/French cemetery wasn't cancelled due to weather.



FOIA docs prove this to be false.



Their "sources" are failing basic fact checks - making them essentially worthless. pic.twitter.com/wAa7FrSxoW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 4, 2020

Trump has also retweeted several tweets defying the Atlantic report, as dozens of his current and former officials have spoken in support of the president. One tweet quoted Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 national press secretary, who said he was in Paris with the president and never heard him make the comments mentioned in The Atlantic.

My response to the horrible lies from anonymous “sources” in the Atlantic: pic.twitter.com/uHtgJvrwCb — J. Hogan Gidley (@JHoganGidley) September 4, 2020

...kinds, where he directly interacts with service members and their families, with and without cameras present. I’ve seen firsthand the level of respect and admiration he has for those who have stepped up to serve our country. The anonymous allegations... — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 4, 2020

On Friday, almost 700 US veterans issued an open letter in support of the president, in which they argued the Atlantic allegations were another attempt to interfere with the 2020 election.

"Recent baseless media attacks against President Trump from anonymous sources are just another example of the depths to which the President's opponents are willing to descend to divide the nation and meddle in this election", the letter said.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, also came to Trump's defence. When asked if he has ever heard President Trump making disgraceful comments about service members, he responded: "Absolutely not".