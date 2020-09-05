Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade on Lake Travis - Sheriff's Office

Footage circulating on social media show boats getting swamped by the water. Media reports say at least three boats sank during the event.
New Video: Lake Travis, TX Trump boat parade boats sinking.#LakeTravis pic.twitter.com/ALlpVvMuPR— Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) September 5, 2020
TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink.— Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020
Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp— bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), nobody was injured as a result of the boats sinking.
MEDIA: #ATCEMS has not been involved in any of the boat sinking incidents on Lake Travis today. No injuries or medical emergencies have occured as the result of these incidents & #ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them. If this changes, we’ll provide an update.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 5, 2020
According to the organisers of the Saturday boat parade on Lake Travis, more than 2,600 people had planned to attend.
Meanwhile, another boat at a similar parade caught fire on Lake Havasu, in Arizona, a video shared on Twitter showed.
#Breaking Boat catches fire in Thompson bay #LakeHavasu after participating in a Trump parade. pic.twitter.com/C7C6fkeIy7— AlexVnews (@alexvnews) September 5, 2020
