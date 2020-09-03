Twitter Places Public Warning on 2 of Trump's Tweets About Mail-In Voting

"We placed a public interest notice on two Tweets in this thread for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice", the company statement said regarding Trump's tweets.
We placed a public interest notice on two Tweets in this thread for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice. https://t.co/UU9kJfqptz— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 3, 2020
Twitter said Trump's tweets may be misleading because of the various voting laws in each US state, especially where voting twice may be illegal.
The company statement said Twitter users will be able to "Quote" Trump's tweets, but will not be able to "Like, Reply, or Retweet" them.
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that US citizens should submit a mail-in ballot and then on Election Day head to the polls to ensure their vote is counted.
Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting,..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)