Video of DC Teen Shot Dead by Police Appears to Show Him, Friends Wielding Pistols, Assault Rifles

Metropolitan Police shot and killed 18-year-old Deon Kay on Wednesday in a neighbourhood in southeast Washington, DC, sparking protests outside a police station and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home into Thursday morning.

Video footage online of tributes to Deon Kay from his friends appears to show the teen and his buddies brandishing handguns, machine pistols and automatic weapons.

The footage, part of which was reportedly gleaned from Kay’s Instagram account before it was deactivated, includes video of Kay and a balaclava-wearing friend waving around pistols and listening to music in a vehicle.

Kay, 18, was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon after police responded to a call about a man said to be armed with a gun in a in a southeastern Washington, DC neighbourhood.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police reported that two suspects fled on foot after officers arrived, with Kay reportedly brandishing a firearm during the pursuit. An officer responded with legal force. Kay was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other suspect evaded apprehension. Two more people – Marcyelle Smith and Deonte Brown, stayed behind in the vehicle and were arrested, with Smith also reportedly armed with a handgun, for which he had no permit.

District of Columbia residents are required to register all weapons, and receive separate permits for concealed carry. Open carry of weapons is prohibited under local law. Assault weapons, short-barreled shotguns, and silencers are also banned, as are magazines with more than 10 round capacity.

Kay’s killing sparked another day of ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the US capital city, with some residents voicing their distrust of the police’s version of events.

On Thursday, DC police promised to release body cam footage of the shooting incident. Demonstrators gathered outside Seventh District Police Station late Wednesday, with a separate protest taking place outside Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home, where protesters chanted “Say his name,” “Deon Kay” and “No justice, no sleep.”

Demonstrators have gathered at the Metropolitan Police Department’s 7th District station. @jackiebensen is there and she reports tonight at 11 @nbcwashington. #JackieBensen https://t.co/xYSAOSx7XJ pic.twitter.com/fHmo6SOjcp — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 3, 2020

UPDATE - The rally has begun and is now heading NB on 16th St NW pic.twitter.com/PGVWvSK3z5 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) September 3, 2020

Police have said that the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.