Actor Dwayne Johnson Says His Family Went Through COVID-19

He stressed that all members of his family had already recovered from the coronavirus disease.
"My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19", Johnson said on late Wednesday in a video posted on his Instagram page.
Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ 🖤 #controlthecontrollables
"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family", the actor added.
Johnson is famous for his roles in "The Scorpion King" (2002), "Doom" (2005), "Fast and Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.
So far, in the United States, more than 6.1 million people have been infected with coronavirus, of whom at least 185,700 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.
