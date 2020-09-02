Register
23:24 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.

    CDC Tells US Governors to Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    US
    Get short URL
    4113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080343557_0:130:3012:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_b8f75c530a4aed51989409722f1f5b68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009021080352038-cdc-tells-us-governors-to-prepare-for-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-by-november/

    The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has requested US governors fast-track permits and necessary licenses required for the distribution of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine, candidates for which are currently undergoing trials, according to newly-obtained correspondence.

    “CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, wrote on August 27, “and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020.”

    “The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program,” he asserted in the letter, which was obtained by McClatchy DC.

    “The requirements you may be asked to waive in order to expedite vaccine distribution will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed.”

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained to Kaiser Health News on Tuesday that anticipated vaccine turnaround is contingent on safety and efficacy concerns raised by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, an independent body composed of non-governmental employees.

    "If you are making a decision about the vaccine, you'd better be sure you have very good evidence that it is both safe and effective," Fauci said. "I'm not concerned about political pressure."

    Following approval, Fauci said researchers would then have a “moral obligation” to close the trial study and distribute the vaccine - first to all active study participants and then to the greater US population.

    Dr. Eric Topol, editor-in-chief of Medscape, wrote on Monday that he wanted to remind US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn of the federal agency’s mission statement.

    “The emphasis here is on accurate, science-based information. Since you were sworn in on December 17, 2019, you have serially demonstrated your willingness to deviate from this bedrock premise,” he wrote, citing the FDA commissioner’s swift granting of an Emergency Use Authorization for hydroxychloroquine amid US President Donald Trump’s initial push of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

    Due to the chief’s willingness to approve drugs “without any sufficient or meaningful supportive evidence,” Topol called on Hahn to either be honest with the public about COVID-19 vaccine development progress or let someone who can do such fill his position.

    Related:

    Southern States See More COVID-19 Cases, CDC Warns of Another Wave: What Does This Portend?
    ‘Disgusting and Horrific’: Trump Admin Bypasses CDC Database, Pushes Schools to Reopen
    US COVID-19 Data Ordered Back to CDC Site After Outcry, Fears of Government Cover-Up
    US COVID-19 Deaths Top 170,000 as CDC Predicts Over 200,000 Fatalities by September
    CDC: 94% of US COVID-19 Deaths Involved Underlying Medical Conditions
    Tags:
    vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus, Trump administration, health, FDA, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), CDC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse